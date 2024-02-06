Senegal’s National Assembly has passed a bill late Monday postponing the country’s presidential election until December 15 during a tense session where opposition lawmakers were forcibly removed from the chamber.

Lawmakers from President Macky Sall’s ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition and from an opposition coalition known as Wallu Senegal backed the election delay following a heated session characterised by chaotic scenes.

The bill was passed with 105 votes in favour and one against.

The vote came two days after Sall announced the indefinite suspension of the presidential elections, citing a dispute over the candidate list and the alleged corruption of constitutional judges.

Sall could stay in power

Chaotic scenes broke out after a group of opposition lawmakers tried to block a parliamentary vote when they rushed the central dais and refused to leave, effectively interrupting the plenary session for more than an hour.

As tempers flared, footage showed some lawmakers brawling after trading insults.

The Parliament Speaker withdrew from the chamber. In the end, the opposition lawmakers were forcibly removed from the chamber by security personnel before the session resumed.

Outside the National Assembly, dozens of gendarmes patrolled the area to prevent crowds that had wanted to protest against the postponement of the election.

President Sall's term officially ends on April 2. But after Monday’s vote, Sall, who announced in July that he would not seek a third term in office, will hold office until elections.

TV, internet shut

Senegal has been in political chaos since Sall announced the indefinite postponement of the presidential election.

Protests erupted across the country on Sunday, led by opposition political parties and some civil society groups who accused Sall of using “fallacious reasons” to postpone the election just hours before the campaign began.

Some opposition leaders opposed the postponement of the election, including former Prime Minister Aminata Toure, who was arrested during a protest in the capital Dakar on Sunday.

Senegalese authorities suspended the signal of Walf TV, a private television channel, accusing it of inciting violence.

Separately, the government suspended mobile internet access in an attempt to quell the protests.

Protests

On Monday, protesters outside the National Assembly in Dakar were dispersed by riot police as lawmakers met for the crucial vote.

Last month, Senegal’s Constitutional Council approved 20 candidates for the presidential election and campaigns had been scheduled to begin on Feb. 4.

Two opposition parties have resolved to challenge the postponement of the election in court.

A UN spokesman said Monday that the body is "very closely" following the situation in Senegal.

“For the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres), it’s very important that all stakeholders uphold a peaceful environment and refrain from violence and any action that can undermine the democratic process and stability in Senegal," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

He said that stakeholders should "speedily resolve differences through consensus and especially in line with Senegal’s longstanding tradition of democratic governance."