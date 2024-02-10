Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared Margaret Emefiele, wife of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, wanted over allegations of money laundering.

Her husband, Godwin Emefiele is currently on trial over allegations of fraud and other financial misappropriations.

EFCC declared Mrs. Emefiele wanted alongside three others, Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile, and her husband, Jonathan Omoile, on Saturday morning, accusing them of conspiring with the former CBN Governor.

In a statement signed by EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, all four were alleged “to convert huge sums of money belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria and committed felony to wit: obtaining money by false pretences, and stealing, contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.”

The suspects have not yet commented on the allegations.

Godwin Emefiele was suspended by President Tinubu last June, which led to his arrest by state security officials. He resigned in August, paving the way for the appointment of new central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso in September.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria chief is the most high-profile official to face corruption charges under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, who came to power last year.

