US President Joe Biden will host his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on May 23 for a state visit aimed at boosting ties with a key East African ally, the White House said Friday.

Ruto, who will be accompanied by his wife Rachel, will be the first African leader to receive a state visit at the White House since Biden took office in 2021.

"The upcoming visit will mark the 60th anniversary of US-Kenya diplomatic relations and will celebrate a partnership that is delivering for the people of the United States and Kenya," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The visit will strengthen our shared commitment to advance peace and security, expand our economic ties, and stand together in defense of democratic values," she added in a statement.

Key partner

The United States has long considered Kenya a key partner in Africa and in recent years has praised its commitment to democracy.

Ruto's visit comes as Biden's administration tries to focus on Africa as rivals Russia and China seek gains there.

Jean-Pierre added that "African leadership is essential to addressing global priorities."

Promised visit

Biden vowed a new interest in Africa when he welcomed African leaders to Washington in December 2022 and had promised to visit in 2023 but did not do so.

A trip this year is seen as increasingly unlikely as he focuses on reelection.

State visits of foreign leaders to the White House involve a strict protocol featuring a ceremonial welcome with military honors, speeches and a grand state dinner.

Read more: What the US gets wrong in its strategy towards Africa

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.