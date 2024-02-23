A group of 16 candidates in Senegal's delayed presidential election say they will not take part in a dialogue proposed by President Macky Sall to decide a date for the vote he postponed earlier this month.

"We oppose all proposals for dialogue and demand that a date be set before April 2," one of the candidates, Boubacar Camara told a press conference on Friday.

Senegal's President Macky Sall had said he would not announce a new election date until a national dialogue is held next week, but assured that his mandate would end as planned on April 2.

Sall has faced a clamour to set a date for the vote after his abrupt delay to the February 25 election triggered weeks of crisis.

Amid simmering social and political tensions, the president put off a decision on the date until after a political dialogue due to begin on Monday.

In an apparent move to pacify public opinion, Sall said on Thursday that he would consider releasing imprisoned opposition figures Ousmane Sonko and Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

End of Sall's term

"On April 2, 2024, my mission ends at the head of Senegal," the president said, seemingly addressing suspicions that he might remain in office longer than expected.

"As far as the date is concerned, we'll see what the dialogue comes up with," he added during a televised press interview.

"The election can be held before or after April 2," he said.

But when pressed, he added that he did not think it would be possible before April 2.

Sall said he would hold discussions on Monday and Tuesday with presidential candidates and other political and social actors.