AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Guinea junta lifts months-long internet restrictions
The military had said the internet restrictions were needed because of a security "problem".
Mamady Doumbouya seized power in a military coup in September 2021. Photo / AFP / Photo: Reuters
February 23, 2024

The military authorities in Guinea have lifted restrictions on internet access, which were imposed three months ago and sparked protests, residents observed overnight on Thursday.

The move came a day after trades unions in the West African country announced an unlimited general strike from Monday to pressure the ruling junta to release a prominent media activist, cut food prices and restore internet access.

The military, which seized power in a coup in 2021, had said the internet restrictions were needed because of a security "problem".

On Monday, they dissolved the transitional government, which had been in office since July 2022.

Restore civilian rule

The junta did not give a reason for scrapping the government, a move that has exacerbated tensions in the country.

Under international pressure, it promised to hand back power to elected civilians by the end of 2024 but the opposition has accused it of authoritarian drift.

Journalists have been at the forefront of protests against media censorship.

In addition to curbing access to the internet, the authorities have blocked major television channels and jammed radio frequencies.

Protests banned

Sekou Jamal Pendessa, secretary general of the Union of Press Professionals of Guinea (SPPG), was arrested in January for "participating in an unauthorised protest".

Unions are demanding his immediate and unconditional release.

A court was due to rule on Friday whether he should be jailed for six months, as prosecutors have requested.

Protests have been banned since 2022 by the military, who ousted elected president Alpha Conde in September 2021.

The resumption of internet access surprised many in Guinea and sparked a flurry of social media comments.

SOURCE:AFP
