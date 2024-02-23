AFRICA
Zimbabwe receives first free grain shipment from Russia
President Emmerson Mnangagwa would decide what to do with the grain, said deputy agriculture minister.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa in Moscow in 2019. / Photo: Reuters
February 23, 2024

Zimbabwe's agriculture ministry on Friday inspected the first batch of grain sent by Russia.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin offered free grain to six African countries during a summit in Saint Petersburg, days after withdrawing from a deal under which Ukrainian grain exports were allowed to pass through the Black Sea to reach global markets.

In addition to Zimbabwe, Putin pledged grain to Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, Eritrea and Burkina Faso.

The summit was scrutinised as a test of Putin's support in the continent after his Ukraine invasion.

Fertiliser for farmers

Zimbabwe's deputy agriculture minister, Vangelis Haritatos, said Friday that imports started arriving "a few weeks ago" and were on course to reach the promised 25,000 tonnes.

During the inspection, Haritatos said Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa would decide what to do with the grain "but definitely wheat can be given to the vulnerable households".

Zimbabwe will also receive 23,000 tonnes of fertiliser according to the deputy minister - 10,000 of which is already in the country.

The fertiliser will be put into a "Presidential Input Program" which distributes free seeds and fertilisers to communal farmers, he said.

Russia has sought to strengthen diplomatic and security ties with Africa.

SOURCE:AFP
