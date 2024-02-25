BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Libya's oil guards shut oil fields over pay dispute
Libyan forces guarding oil facilities in the country have downed tools over pay row.
Libya holds Africa's largest crude reserves. / Photo: AP
February 25, 2024

Libyan forces guarding oil facilities in the country announced on Sunday the closure of oil fields in a dispute over pay.

"We will unfortunately close all oil facilities," the Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) said in a video statement aired by broadcaster Libya al-Ahrar.

"If our demands are not met, we will take the damage to the judicial authorities," it threatened.

The PFG demands a pay raise for its members and the disbursement of bonuses similar to employees of the country's state-run National Oil Corporation.

Africa's largest crude reserves

On February 15, the PFG gave a ten-day ultimatum to the Tripoli-based government to fulfil their demands, threatening to shut the country's oil fields.

There was no comment from the government on the PFG move as of 3:15pm local time (1315GMT).

Libya holds Africa's largest crude reserves, but years of conflict and violence since the 2011 ouster of ruler Muammar Gaddafi have hobbled production and exports.

SOURCE:AA
