Trade unions have kicked off nationwide protests in Nigeria demanding more action from the government as the country faces its worst economic crisis in many years.

President Bola Tinubu scrapped a popular but costly fuel subsidy last year when he came to power and twice devalued the currency in less than a year, leading to soaring prices of commodities.

Africa's biggest economy now grapples with a cost-of-living crisis fueled by the highest inflation rate in nearly three decades.

Workers on Tuesday took to the streets of major cities including Abuja and Lagos after their umbrella body, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), called for two days of protests.

Biscuits and water

Police have responded to the protests by sharing out packets of biscuits and sachet water with the protesters in the commercial hub Lagos, according to videos shared on social media.

This is a sharp contrast to the use of tear gas and batons by security forces witnessed during such demonstrations in the past.

The protests follow a two-week ultimatum by labour unions to the government to meet demands ranging from wage hikes to improved access to public utilities.

The unions say the government has yet to fulfil pledges towards softening the impact of the economic reforms.

Cushion hardships

But the authorities say they have been implementing measures aimed at cushioning the economic hardships with distribution of food and other household items or selling them at subsidised rates.

One of such distribution exercises was suspended in Lagos city following a deadly stampede on Monday.

