AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian military investigates deaths of soldiers in communal violence
The soldiers came under attack after responding to a distress call in the southern state of Delta.
Nigerian military investigates deaths of soldiers in communal violence
Nigerian soldiers are battling insecurity and violence on multiple fronts in the country. / Photo: Reuters
March 16, 2024

Sixteen Nigerian soldiers have been killed on a mission to halt clashes between two communities in the southern state of Delta, an army spokesman said on Saturday.

The troops deployed in the Bomadi region "were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, March 14," Brigadier General Tukur Gusau said in a statement.

"The reinforcement team... was also attacked, leading to the deaths of the commanding officer, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers," said Gusau, acting director of defence information.

The soldiers had "responded to a distress call" following trouble between the Okuama and Okoloba communities.

'Heinous crime'

"The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime," the statement said.

"So far, a few arrests have been made while steps (are) in place to unravel the motive behind the attack."

According to local media reports, the two communities have clashed repeatedly over land ownership in recent weeks, leaving several people dead.

Nigerian soldiers have come under similar attacks in the past after being ambushed.

In August last year, thirty-six soldiers were killed during an ambush in the north-central region causing the military helicopter crash as it came under fire during a mission to evacuate the attack casualties.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us