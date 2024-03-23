Marius Mouandilmadji scored in added time as Chad started to put a series of troubled Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns behind them by beating Mauritius 1-0 on Friday.

The forward netted from a close-range shot in a 2025 preliminary-round first leg, played in the Cameroon capital, Yaounde, because Chad do not have an international-standard stadium.

Chad were deserved winners as Amine Hiver wasted a great second-half chance to break the deadlock and teammate Fabrice Djimhoue later struck the woodwork.

It was the first Chadian victory in a match relating to the Cup of Nations since 2014, when they beat Malawi 3-1 at home only to be eliminated on away goals.

Return leg

They withdrew from 2017 qualifying after three rounds for financial reasons, which led to the central African country being barred from the following edition.

Chad were disqualified from 2021 qualifying after four matches because of government interference.

Mauritius host the return match in Saint-Pierre on Tuesday and the overall winners qualify for the 48-nation group phase, which starts in September.

In another first leg, Sao Tome and Principe and South Sudan drew 1-1 in the Moroccan city of Berkane, which will host both legs because neither country has a suitable stadium.

