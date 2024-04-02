AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Guinea opposition demands return to civilian rule
The opposition in Guinea has demanded a return to civilian rule by December 2024.
Guinea opposition demands return to civilian rule
The Guinean military seized power in a 2021 coup. / Photo: AFP
April 2, 2024

Guinea's main opposition parties and civil society associations have demanded the country's military leaders reinstate the timetable for the return to civilian rule before December 31.

Regional bloc the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had pressured the military who seized power in a 2021 coup to organise elections before the end of 2024.

But the West African nation's prime minister in mid-March suggested the generals would have to delay a return to civilian rule until at least 2025.

The Forces Vives de Guinee "strongly condemn the Guinean junta's decision not to hold presidential elections in December 2024, in accordance with the agreement reached with ECOWAS in October 2022," the parties said in a statement on Tuesday.

Constitutional order

"After more than two years of transition, Guinea still has no draft constitution, no electoral code, no election management body and no (electoral) register," it added.

The group accused the junta of restricting public freedoms and harassing political leaders.

It called for the "restoration of public freedoms and (a) return to constitutional order before December 31," adding that it would no longer recognise the military in power after this deadline.

"The postponement of the end of the transition without any consultation with the socio-political players compromises any serious dialogue with the junta," the statement said.

It called for an independent and consensual electoral management body to be set up, the 2010 constitution to be reviewed and submitted to a referendum, with the electoral code to be revised.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us