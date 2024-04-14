Bayer Leverkusen have won the club's first Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich's dominance in the German league.

Leverkusen, coached by former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich great Xabi Alonso, beat Werder Bremen 5-0 on Sunday to win the title.

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface scored a penalty in the 25th minute to put Leverkusen ahead, before former Arsenal player Granit Xhaka extended the lead in the 60th minute.

German international Florian Richard bagged a hat trick through goals in the 68th, 83rd and 90th minutes to complete the 5-0 scoreline.

Unbeaten

Leverkusen, who have 79 points from 29 games, have lifted the trophy with five more games left.

Leverkusen have now gone 43 games unbeaten in all competitions, and are yet to lose a game in the Bundesliga this season.

Second-placed Bayern Munich, coached by outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel, have 63 points from 29 matches. It is mathematically impossible for them to reach 79 points, even if they win all their remaining five matches.

Prior to the current season, Bayern Munich had won the Bundesliga title for 11 consecutive seasons, and the elite club has a total of 33 league titles.

Alonso's magic

For Leverkusen, their win is a testament of their determination and unity.

Last season, the club secured 50 points in the Bundesliga to finish in sixth position, behind Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin and SC Freiburg, in that order.

Alonso, 42, was appointed Levekusen's head coach in October 2022, with the club languishing near the bottom of the German table. He replaced Gerardo Seoane, who had been head coach since July 2021.

After leaving Bayern Munich in 2017, Alonso began his coaching career in 2018 in Real Madrid's youth system.

Real Sociedad B team spell

The Spanish, thereafter, took charge of Real Sociedad's B team in 2019.

He spent three years there and achieved promotion back to Spain's second tier. The club was, however, relegated in his last season, and Alonso departed at the end of 2021/22 campaign.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.