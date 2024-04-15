Senegalese customs said on Monday they had intercepted more than a tonne of cocaine in the south-east, describing it as the largest ever cocaine haul on a land route in the West African nation.

The Directorate General of Customs said 1,137.6 kilogrammes of cocaine were seized on Sunday in the town of Kidira, valuing the shipment at more than 90 billion CFA francs ($146 million)

The statement said it was "the largest seizure of cocaine by land route ever recorded in Senegal."

Concealed in packets

The cocaine was concealed in packets and "placed in bags carefully hidden in the double bottom of a refrigerated lorry coming from a country bordering Senegal," it added, without naming the country.

Customs did not respond to requests from AFP.

Senegal borders Guinea, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania and Mali.

West and Central Africa has become a region of high consumption, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Other seizures

In October 2022, 300 kilogrammes of cocaine were seized from a refrigerated lorry travelling from Mali.

Last November, Senegal's military said it had recovered nearly three tonnes of cocaine from a ship moored off the coast.

