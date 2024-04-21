Manchester United are through to the FA Cup final after a 4-2 win on post-match penalties against Coventry in the semifinal on Sunday.

The match had ended 3-3 after extra-time, and penalties were needed to separate the two sides.

Andre Onana saved one of Coventry's penalty and another blazed over the cross-bar, to allow Manchester United slot home the fourth and winning penalty.

Championship side Coventry came from three goals down to go level via a penalty in the fifth minute of added time in the second half.

Repeat fixture

Manchester United will face off against their crosstown rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25.

Last season, City won the final in a similar fixture after beating United 2-1.

