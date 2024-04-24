By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

As an entrepreneur, Darhyl Nkogho finds opportunities where most others would see obstacles. His training as a statistician-geomatician is the extra edge, giving him the clarity of vision to build a structured and logical framework for the businesses he feels are waiting to be created.

In his native Gabon, Nkogho has set out to create a paradigm shift in people's views on entrepreneurship.

"I believe that encouraging the presence of Gabonese operators alongside our foreign counterparts who have been working for years in small and medium-sized businesses is part of the solution to the problem of unemployment," says Nkogho, the promoter of the novel "Un Gabonais=Une Boutique" project.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of growing despair over unemployment and the high cost of living, manifested in many tertiary sector jobs in the Central African country being provided and held by foreigners.

Marginal presence

Whether in Libreville, Franceville or Lambaréné, sectors such as fishing, private transportation and confectionery have only recently witnessed the emergence of Gabonese players. Their presence remains marginal, though.

Unemployment, especially among young people, is currently estimated at 38% for a population that has increased from 1 to 2 million over a 20-year period

Based on the findings of a 2021 study, the “Un Gabonais=Une Boutique” concept revolves around a network of Gabonese wholesalers and retailers that Nkogho manages.

The 30-year-old says he felt the need to help open this network of convenience stores after noticing what he believed was an opportunity to fill service gaps.

For instance, between noon and 2:30pm on Fridays, economic activity comes to a halt in Gabon as Muslims congregate for prayers. Since most owners of small businesses are Muslims, many shops in Gabon close at this time.

"It can get complicated sometimes, especially in emergencies," customer Jessica Eyang tells TRT Afrika.

"I once wanted to send money to a relative in another town by mobile money transfer, and it was a Friday. I had to walk a long distance to find an open shop. I waited from 1pm to 3pm to send the money."

Seeking synergy

In 2019, in a document entitled "Structural Transformation, Employment, Production and Society Steps", the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa conducted an in-depth study of Gabon's socio-economic environment.

In its concluding remarks, the commission called for improving the business climate and the functioning of the financial sector to encourage economic activity. It also stressed the need to promote young local entrepreneurs and for the country to have a diversified economy.

Nkogho is often out with his partners in the field, gauging seller and customer needs and ensuring the continued availability of products and services at most times of the day.

"Interaction is crucial. It creates an understanding between local producers and sellers, reduces the number of commercial intermediaries and also brings down certain costs," he explains.

To date, the Un Gabonais=Une Boutique project has helped set up multiple stores selling various food products. A shop generates, on average, 300,000 CFA francs (US $487) in monthly profits.

The managers of these stores, including women and would-be entrepreneurs with projects in the pipeline, often meet online or offline for workshops to exchange ideas and build their ability to be more competitive.

For several days in early March, the project brought together at least 400 young people at the Libreville multi-sector incubator for training in sales and shop and grocery management.

Gabonese-Canadian economist Jean-Louis M'Badinga sees Nkogho's work as "an inspiring example" of social entrepreneurship. "His initiative promises to make a significant contribution to reducing unemployment and revitalising the local economy, provided it is supported and not isolated," he tells TRT Afrika.

Stumbling blocks

M'Badinga points out that the main challenge remains funding. "Gabonese people often face difficulty accessing the capital they need to launch their businesses, limiting the potential of small businesses to transform the economy."

"What is needed is a change of mentality so that trades such as taxi driver, shopkeeper, fish seller, butcher, and stockbreeder are no longer perceived as silly jobs. With the state's involvement in facilitating administrative procedures, our people can change their point of view and start being more productive."

As far as the state is concerned, economist M'Badinga believes it is essential to recognise that small businesses face several challenges, including increased competition from large retail chains, high commercial rental costs and the challenges of managing inventory in the face of the rise of e-commerce.

"For sustained economic development, governments must support these local initiatives and promote economic diversification by stimulating value-added sectors such as manufacturing, financial services, and tourism," he advises.

Nkogho hopes to receive support from the authorities someday. For now, he is busy spreading the word about his project, which he intends to roll out across the country's nine provinces, using a wide range of digital communication tools.

