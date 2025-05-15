Ayelabola: The Nigerian model who went off 'limits' to set world catwalk recordAyelabola: The Nigerian model who went off 'limits' to set world catwalk record
Nigerian model Ololade Ayelabola broke the longest catwalk record after being told she's not tall enough for runway.Nigerian model Ololade Ayelabola broke the longest catwalk record after being told she's not tall enough for runway.
AMVCA 2025: Why dark, heavy themes took accolades at African film awardsAMVCA 2025: Why dark, heavy themes took accolades at African film awards
Film critics say awards spotlight is now firmly on stories that not only entertain but also provoke thought and leave a lasting impact.Film critics say awards spotlight is now firmly on stories that not only entertain but also provoke thought and leave a lasting impact.
How coffee is brewing a culture of Somali renaissanceHow coffee is brewing a culture of Somali renaissance
As Somalia’s coffee culture reclaims its place in society after losing decades to conflict, cafés have become the meeting grounds where a nation on the mend finds its voice and the stimulus to forge ahead.As Somalia’s coffee culture reclaims its place in society after losing decades to conflict, cafés have become the meeting grounds where a nation on the mend finds its voice and the stimulus to forge ahead.
Enkipaata: Colour and vigour as boys become warriors in Maasai rite of passage
Over 900 boys from the Maasai community that straddles the Kenya-Tanzania border are undergoing intense mentoring and training as part of a traditional custom of ushering in the new generation of warriors.Over 900 boys from the Maasai community that straddles the Kenya-Tanzania border are undergoing intense mentoring and training as part of a traditional custom of ushering in the new generation of warriors.
Rhino poaching: South African parks remain hotspotsRhino poaching: South African parks remain hotspots
Most of the slaughter of rhinos was done inside national parks since the beginning of the year, signaling the persistent threat to the animals.Most of the slaughter of rhinos was done inside national parks since the beginning of the year, signaling the persistent threat to the animals.
Malian world's only surviving nonuplets celebrate 4th birthdayMalian world's only surviving nonuplets celebrate 4th birthday
The world's only surviving nonuplets celebrate their 4th birthday amid cheers and glowing well-wishes across their home country, Mali, and beyond.The world's only surviving nonuplets celebrate their 4th birthday amid cheers and glowing well-wishes across their home country, Mali, and beyond.
Morocco, UNESCO partner to digitally preserve culinary heritage for future generationsMorocco, UNESCO partner to digitally preserve culinary heritage for future generations
The project called International Food Atlas and Digital Platform aims to reinforce the value of food as "living heritage" to be passed to future generations.The project called International Food Atlas and Digital Platform aims to reinforce the value of food as "living heritage" to be passed to future generations.