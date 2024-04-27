AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mali court refuses to annul ban on political activities
The junta last month issued a decree suspending the activities of political parties and banning media coverage of the parties.
Mali court refuses to annul ban on political activities
Mali Junta leader Assimi Goita last month banned the activities of a new opposition coalition.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 27, 2024

Mali's constitutional court has declared itself "incompetent" to examine a case calling for the military junta's suspension of political party activity to be annulled.

The court also ruled "inadmissible" a request from associations for magistrates and prosecutors to find that Mali was in a legal and "institutional vacuum" and to set up a roadmap back to elections, according to a document seen by AFP on Saturday,

Both court rulings were dated on Thursday.

The West African nation has been ruled by juntas since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, with the worsening security situation aggravated by militants and separatist groups.

Junta decree

Junta chief Colonel Assimi Goita this month issued a decree suspending the activities of political parties and banning media coverage of the parties in the name of maintaining public order.

The restrictions were imposed after the regime failed to keep a pledge to hand over to a civilian government by March 26.

Under pressure from regional bloc ECOWAS, the junta had promised to organise presidential elections in February.

The constitutional court said the case against the presidential decree suspending political activity fell under the Supreme Court's jurisdiction.

Legal vacuum

On the constitutional vacuum, the court said it had not been asked by the two relevant institutions - prime minister and speaker in parliament - to rule on the question.

Since overthrowing President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020, the junta in Bamako has undertaken a strategic reorientation, breaking off a long alliance with former colonial power France and fostering closer military and political ties with Russia.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us