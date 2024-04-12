Malian authorities have banned the media from reporting on activities of political parties and associations, a day after suspending all political activities in the country until further notice.

The order, issued by Mali's high authority for communication, was distributed on social media on Thursday evening.

The notice said it applied to all forms of media, including television, radio, online, and print newspapers.

Mali has experienced two coups since 2020, leading to a wave of political instability that has swept across West and Central Africa in recent years.

Along with its political troubles, the country is also in the grip of a worsening insurgency by militants linked to al-Qaida.

Journalists react

The scope of the ban—or how it would be applied in practice—was not immediately clear. It was also not known if journalists would still be allowed to report on issues such as the economy, which are closely tied to politics, and who would monitor their work.

The umbrella organisation that represents journalists in Mali has rejected the ban.

The group, known as Maison de le Press, or Press House, said it rejects the order and called on journalists to continue to report on politics in Mali.

It also urged them to “stand tall, remain unified, and mobilise to defend the right of citizens to have access to information.”

Human rights fears

Mali’s national commission for human rights also expressed regret and profound concern over the decision in a statement published late Thursday. The commission warned the decision could prove harmful.

“Instead of calming the social climate, these restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms could potentially stir up trouble and tension, which the country does not need,” the rights commission said.

The clampdown on the media followed a similar action on Wednesday, when the junta ordered the suspension of all activities by political parties until further notice, citing a need to preserve public order.

The news was broadcast on state television as the population was celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Col. Assimi Goita, who took charge after a second coup in 2021, promised to return the country to democracy in early 2024. But in September, the junta cancelled elections scheduled for February 2024 indefinitely, citing the need for further technical preparations.

