Kenya replaces military chief killed in helicopter crash
General Charles Muriu Kahariri takes over from Francis Omondi Ogolla who died in a helicopter crash that is under investigation.
General Charles Muriu Kahariri (left) previously served as the  Vice Chief of the Defence Forces. / Others
May 2, 2024

Kenya's President William Ruto has named General Charles Muriu Kahariri as the new Chief of Defence Forces after the post fell vacant following the death of General Francis Ogolla in a helicopter crash.

Gen Kahariri was commander of the naval forces and got promoted from Lieutenant General to the rank of General before being appointed as the new military chief, the defence ministry said.

His predecessor Gen Ogolla was among 12 occupants of a military aircraft that went down shortly after take off in northwestern Kenya on April 18. Two survivors are undergoing treatment in hospital.

The crash is under investigation. It was the first time that a Kenyan military chief died in office.

Kahariri had previously served as deputy to Ogolla.

In several new military appointments, President Ruto named Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed as commander of the Kenya Air Force, the first woman in the nation's history to hold the position.

She replaces John Mugaravai Omenda who was promoted to Vice Chief of the Defence Forces and the rank of lieutenant general.

Major General Paul Owuor Otieno was also named commander of the Kenya Navy.

