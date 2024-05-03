South African prosecutors will present closing arguments in the bail application of the five men accused of the murder of musician Kiernan “AKA“ Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane at the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The pair were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant last year, drawing widespread shock from music fans on the continent and the wider music community.

The five accused, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, were in court on Thursday as their defence counsels concluded their closing arguments in the bail application.

A further two suspects, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, are in custody in eSwatini awaiting an extradition application, South Africa's SABC reports.

In February, police said they arrested the six suspects after investigating for nearly a year.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with a number of entertainment stars among the victims.

In 2007, reggae singer Lucky Dube was dropping off his teenage son at a relative's home when gunmen shot him three times during a failed attempt to steal his car.

