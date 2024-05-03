AFRICA
2 MIN READ
AKA murder: Court to hear closing arguments in suspects bail application
AKA was South Africa’s most recognisable name in hip-hop and was killed in a point blank shooting.
AKA murder: Court to hear closing arguments in suspects bail application
AKA murder suspects / Photo: Getty Images
May 3, 2024

South African prosecutors will present closing arguments in the bail application of the five men accused of the murder of musician Kiernan “AKA“ Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane at the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The pair were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant last year, drawing widespread shock from music fans on the continent and the wider music community.

The five accused, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, were in court on Thursday as their defence counsels concluded their closing arguments in the bail application.

A further two suspects, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, are in custody in eSwatini awaiting an extradition application, South Africa's SABC reports.

In February, police said they arrested the six suspects after investigating for nearly a year.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with a number of entertainment stars among the victims.

In 2007, reggae singer Lucky Dube was dropping off his teenage son at a relative's home when gunmen shot him three times during a failed attempt to steal his car.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us