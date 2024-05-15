AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage's film 'Water and Garri' in top charts
Tiwa Savage posted a message on X to celebrate the film’s success.
Tiwa Savage (centre) says a second feature film script is in development. Photo: Tiwa Savage/ X  / Others
May 15, 2024

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage says her new feature film, Water and Garri, is trending at the top of charts in 14 countries across the continent and beyond.

Tiwa, whose full name is Tiwatope Omolara Savage, posted a celebratory message on X to celebrate the film’s success, which is streaming on Prime Video.

"Top 10 in 14 countries. Thanks to the WAG (Water And Garri) family worldwide for the love and support,” Savage said in her message.

Water and Garri, produced by Savage and Nigerian film maker Jimi Adesanya,was launched on Prime Video on Friday, May 10, 2024.

According to Tiwa, 'Water and Garri' is trending in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Rwanda, Togo, Georgia, Zambia, Cyprus, Uganda, Ukraine, Tanzania, Qatar, and South Africa.

The film follows the story of Aisha (played by Savage), an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her hometown after years away in the United States. But Aisha discovers upon her arrival that the place she once called home is now fraught with escalating violence and tension.

The film, directed by Meji Alabi, was shot in Cape Coast, Ghana, and features Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
