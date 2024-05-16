Chad's Constitutional Council has declared interim president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno the winner of the May 6 presidential election with 61% of the vote.

On Thursday, the council rejected appeals that had been lodged by the opposition, which had alleged to be the legitimate winner of the election, citing vote-rigging.

Leading opposition candidate Succes Masra, who came second with 18.5% of the vote, had challenged Deby's victory after the electoral board announced results on May 10.

Chad became the first of the coup-hit countries in West and Central Africa to stage a return to constitutional rule via the ballot box.

Masra had claimed victory

Just before declaration of results a week ago, Masra claimed victory in a live broadcast on Facebook and called on security forces and his supporters to oppose what he called an attempt to steal the vote.

"A small number of individuals believe they can make people believe that the election was won by the same system that has been ruling Chad for decades. To all Chadians who voted for change, who voted for me, I say: mobilise. Do it calmly, with a spirit of peace," he said.

The validation of Deby's win now paves the way for his swearing-in soon.

Security and the economy have been key campaign issues.

One of the world's least-developed countries, Chad's meagre resources have been stretched thinner by multiple shocks including climate change-fuelled heatwaves and a refugee crisis linked to the civil war in Sudan.

