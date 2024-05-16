AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Mauritania's former leader files presidential bid
Mauritania's former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who is serving a jail sentence, has filed his presidential bid ahead of elections on June 29.
Mauritania's former leader files presidential bid
Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz served as Mauritania's president from 2009 to 2019. / Photo: Reuters
May 16, 2024

Eight men have submitted their candidacies for Mauritania's June 29 presidential election, including incumbent Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and his jailed predecessor Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who was previously ruled out of the race, according to an AFP count.

Prospective contenders had until midnight on Wednesday (0000 GMT Thursday) to register their candidacies.

Aziz led the pivotal country between north and Sub-Saharan Africa between 2008 and 2019 and is currently in prison.

On Tuesday, the former leader's spokesperson said he was out of the running because he lacked the necessary sponsorships.

Prevented from speaking

But in a surprise move, Aziz headed to the Constitutional Council on the night of the deadline under heavy escort to submit his paperwork, an AFP journalist saw.

The court of appeal had said shortly beforehand that it would authorise his travel for this purpose.

Dozens of Aziz's supporters showed their backing for him nearby but the guards prevented him from speaking.

The former president's legal representative, Seyedna Aly, said that Aziz's candidacy application was still short of sponsors but that, under the rules, he had two more days to complete it.

'Re-elected once'

The Constitutional Council has until May 29 to publish the candidate list.

Several prospective contenders, including Aziz, have denounced the current sponsorship system as playing into the hands of the presidential majority.

It remains uncertain if Aziz will be able to run even if he reaches the required number of sponsorships, as Mauritania's constitution states the president "may only be re-elected once."

Aziz has already served two terms.

Sentenced to five years in prison

The 66-year-old fell into disgrace under his successor and current President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

Aziz was sentenced in December to five years in prison for illicit enrichment, but he has denied he used his position to amass a fortune and has always called the charges a conspiracy.

Among the prospective candidates in the June vote are the leader of the opposition party, Hamadi Ould Sid' El Moctar, and human rights activist Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid, who came second in the 2019 vote.

Mauritania, which has a population of around 4.5 million, was hit by a series of coups from 1978 to 2008, before the 2019 election marked the first transition between two elected presidents.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us