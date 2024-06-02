Turkish Day Festival holds in US state of New Jersey
Turkish Day Festival holds in US state of New Jersey
People of all ages and backgrounds gathered in Clifton's Memorial Park to enjoy music, food and shopping stalls showcasing Turkish traditions and culture.
June 2, 2024

The Turkish Day Festival was held in New Jersey, an American state that has one of the highest population of Turks.

The festival was organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC), the Paterson Clifton Turkish American Day Parade & Festival Association and the Turkish American Giresunlular Organization.

It was attended by Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ahmed Yilmaz, and New York Consul General, Reyhan Ozgur, along with thousands of Turks and Americans from New York and New Jersey.

People of all ages and backgrounds gathered in Clifton's Memorial Park to enjoy music, food and shopping stalls showcasing Turkish traditions and culture.

The festival will continue Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us