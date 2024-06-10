The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Cheetahs of Benin on Monday in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

The loss means the Super Eagles remain without a victory in four matches in the qualifying series after drawing their first three games.

Nigeria have only three points from four World Cup qualification games and risk missing the next tournament.

The Cheetahs, led by former Nigerian head coach Gernot Rohr, came from behind to punish the Eagles for technical lapses that left goal chances.

Nigeria opened the score sheet with a 37th minute goal from Raphael Onyedika before Jodei Dossou equalised in the 37th minute.

Steve Mounie later scored the winning goal in the final minutes of added time in the first half.

