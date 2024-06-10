SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Benin shock Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers
The loss means the Super Eagles remain without a victory in four matches in the qualifying series after drawing their first three games.
Benin shock Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers
Benin. Photo:  / Others
June 10, 2024

The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Cheetahs of Benin on Monday in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

The loss means the Super Eagles remain without a victory in four matches in the qualifying series after drawing their first three games.

Nigeria have only three points from four World Cup qualification games and risk missing the next tournament.

The Cheetahs, led by former Nigerian head coach Gernot Rohr, came from behind to punish the Eagles for technical lapses that left goal chances.

Nigeria opened the score sheet with a 37th minute goal from Raphael Onyedika before Jodei Dossou equalised in the 37th minute.

Steve Mounie later scored the winning goal in the final minutes of added time in the first half.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us