A Nigerian crocheter, Chidinma Modupe Okafor, has broken the world record for the longest crocheting marathon with a time of 72 hours.

Guinness World Record GWR says Okafor, 30, created a white dinner gown during her three-day "crochet-a-thon.”

Crocheting is the process of creating textiles or clothing by using a hook to interlock loops of yarn or wool.

The previous record of 34 hours and 7 minutes was set by Alessandra Hayden (USA) in 2021.

Passion driven challenge

Chidinma has been crocheting dresses and clothing accessories since she was a child.

She says her desire to break the record came from her lifelong passion for the craft, as well as a desire to push her physical and mental limits.

“I aim to showcase the artistry and perseverance involved in this craft and promote awareness about crocheting and its benefits,” says Okafor.

To be successfully confirmed by GWR, Chidinma had to crochet continuously for the entirety of the attempt, meaning that once she finished a ball of yarn, she had to immediately move on to the next.

Tough rules

Chidinma was permitted a total of two hours of rest per day (five minutes per hour of crocheting), as with all ‘longest marathon’ record attempts.

Only during these breaks could she eat, sleep, use the toilet, or change her clothes, GWR said in their glowing tribute to the artist.

“It also required physical endurance and strategizing to maintain a consistent pace while minimising fatigue,” Okafor revealed.

Chidinma initially set out to crochet a wedding gown, but as time passed and fatigue took its toll on her, she decided to turn it into a dinner gown suitable for various occasions.

“I couldn’t do extra hours,” she explained.

She drew inspiration from her compatriot Hilda Baci, who last year performed the world’s longest cooking marathon.

