France beat Belgium to qualify for Euro quarters
France have knocked Belgium out of the Euro 2024 tournament.
France, led by Didier Deschamps, will face either Portugal or Slovenia in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal. / Photo: AFP
July 1, 2024

France qualified for the EURO 2024 quarterfinal after beating Belgium 1-0 in a last 16 match in Dusseldorf on Monday.

The French national team broke the deadlock just near the end of the match, as experienced Anderlecht defender Jan Vertonghen's own goal in 85th minute sent Belgium out.

France forward Randal Kolo Muani's effort in the box was deflected by Vertonghen before going into Belgium's net.

France, led by Didier Deschamps, will face either Portugal or Slovenia next.

The Portugal versus Slovenia match will be held on Monday evening in Frankfurt.

France are seeking their third EURO title after winning it in 1984 and 2000.

