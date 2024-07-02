SPORTS
Mali suspends football team captain over 'rebellion'
Mali has suspended its football team captain Hamari Traore over alleged rebellion.
Hamari Traore was among the Malian international players who published a letter last month deploring "poor management" of the team. / Photo: AA / Others
July 2, 2024

Mali captain Hamari Traore has been suspended for inciting "rebellion" after the publication of a letter criticising the national federation, an official told AFP on Tuesday.

Real Sociedad defender Traore was among the international players who published a letter last month deploring "poor management" and lack of professionalism among officials in recent years.

The players threatened to boycott the national team if the federation fails to remedy the crisis that, they say, Malian football is going through.

The letter, which was addressed to supporters, caused a stir in Mali.

'Ignored summons'

Traore failed to respond to a summons to appear before a disciplinary commission.

The 32-year-old has been suspended "for lacking honour and dignity, incitement and rebellion against the national team and Malian football", an official told AFP.

This step was taken "as a precautionary measure" while the procedure is transmitted to the disciplinary committee, he said.

Mali were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations in February and are fourth in their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup with one victory, two draws and one defeat.

National coach Eric Sekou Chelle was sacked last month after two years in the job.

SOURCE:AFP
