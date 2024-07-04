AFRICA
Ghana's Bawumia picks energy minister as running mate
Ghana's ruling party presidential candidate Mahamudu Bawumia has picked Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.
Matthew Opoku Prempeh previously served as Ghana's education minister before being appointed energy minister. / Photo: TRT Afrika     / Others
July 4, 2024

Ghana's presidential candidate from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday selected energy minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate ahead of December elections.

The party's national executive council unanimously approved the choice, setting the stage for a political season that will focus on the country's economic challenges.

Ghana is experiencing its worst economic crisis in years and it will be a key issue at the polls as President Nana Akufo-Addo steps down after two terms.

The West African stable democracy is currently under a $3 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund to address the crisis.

'Duty to perform'

In a statement after his nomination, Prempeh said he had a "duty to perform" and vowed the party would "strive to achieve our ambitious goal of transforming Ghana into a prosperous nation."

"The selection of Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a testament to our commitment to retaining power," Justin Kodua Frimpong, general secretary of the NPP told AFP after Thursday's announcement.

"His proven track record and competence make him an excellent choice. As a seasoned politician and medical professional, Prempeh brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the table," he said.

Prempeh, who hails from the NPP stronghold of the Ashanti Region, has an extensive background in both politics and medicine.

Election prospects

He served as a member of the UK's Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons from 1999 to 2003 and held the position of education minister before becoming energy minister. He is also a sitting lawmaker.

Bawumia is the current vice president and the first Muslim candidate to lead the NPP, an ethnic Akan and southern-dominated party.

His selection of Prempeh aims to bolster his support in the south and the party's stronghold regions, enhancing his election prospects.

Political analyst and research fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana, John Osae-Kwapong, praised the decision.

'Strategic move'

"Opoku Prempeh's selection as running mate is a strategic move. His roots in the Ashanti Region, a key NPP stronghold, will undoubtedly bring significant political dividends and help consolidate the party's base," he told AFP.

Bawumia is set to face former President John Dramani Mahama, the candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress, in the election slated for December 7.

SOURCE:AFP

SOURCE:AFP
