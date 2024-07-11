Nigerian and Greek basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo (born Adetokumbo) is to become the first black athlete to bear the flag for Greece at the Olympics, according to organisers.

Greece, the birthplace of the Olympics, traditionally leads the parade, making Antetokounmpo one of the first athletes to open the Games in Paris.

Antetokounmpo, 29, who is a two-time NBA MVP, will carry the flag alongside race walker Antigoni Ntrismpioti, 40, in Paris on July 26.

Antetokounmpo was chosen unanimously, while Ntrismpioti won via votes, according to the Hellenic Olympic Committee, which is the governing Olympic body of Greece.

Shining career

Antetokounmpo, nicknamed the "Greek Freak," is a professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the US.

In 2016–17, he became the first player in five major statistical categories to be in the top 20 in all five statistics of total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

In 2017, he received the Most Improved Player award and has received seven All-Star selections, including being selected as an All-Star captain in 2019, 2020, and 2023.

