AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Trump assassination attempt 'distasteful': Nigeria's Tinubu
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has condemned the attempt to assassinate former US President Donald Trump.
Trump assassination attempt 'distasteful': Nigeria's Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has termed the attempt on Donald Trump's life "distasteful." / Photo: TRT Afrika   / Others
July 14, 2024

Nigeria's president on Sunday condemned the attempt to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, saying that violence in a democracy is unacceptable.

In a statement, Bola Tinubu described the attack on Trump during a Saturday campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania as "distasteful" and "going beyond the pale of democratic norms. Violence has no place in democracy."

Nigeria, Africa's largest democracy, stands with the US, the families of the victims of the attack, Trump and others wounded in the attack, said Tinubu, who also serves as chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc.

Attacker shot dead

Trump is seeking to retake the White House in November. During a campaign rally, a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. One person was reportedly killed while two were critically injured in the incident.

The suspected would-be assassin was also shot dead.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
Heavy floods in DR Congo’s Kinshasa leave 19 dead, destroy roads
Nigeria condemns Israel's 'pre-emptive' attacks on Iran
Cyprus is about brotherhood, not politics, says Türkiye's Altun
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us