Nigerian ex-central bank chief's treatment request rejected
A Nigerian court has rejected former central bank chief Godwin Emefiele's request to seek medical treatment abroad.
Nigeria's former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele is facing corruption charges. / Photo: AFP
July 16, 2024

A Nigerian court on Tuesday denied a request by former central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele to travel out of the country for treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

Emiefele, who was granted bail for fraud charges, has also been charged with other offences, including illegally printing new banknotes and withdrawing billions of naira without presidential approval.

Last week, Emefiele asked the court to release his passport to enable him travel to United Kingdom for medical treatment, but prosecutor Muhammad Omeiza, a lawyer for Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) objected, arguing Emefiele was a flight risk.

The EFCC had filed fresh charges against Emefiele, alleging misuse of authority, abuse of office and corruption while he was head of the central bank.

'Trial in three other courts'

Dismissing Emefiele's application, Judge Hamza Muazu said: "It is an exercise of the court's discretion to allow the defendant to go on a medical trip... but as it is, I fail to see any letter of medication in the defendant's application."

"As it stands, I cannot exercise my discretion to allow the defendant to travel out of the shores of the country. Moreover, he is also standing trial in three other courts, therefore, the application has failed and hereby dismissed," the judge said.

Emefiele was suspended as central bank governor by President Bola Tinubu about a year ago and arrested immediately. He resigned from his position last August.

The former central banker is the most high-profile official to face corruption charges under Tinubu's administration.

