AFRICA
Senegal navy intercepts  200 Europe-bound migrants
The boat intercepted by the patrol boat in fishing waters near Lompoul in northwest Senegal on Friday.
Senegal navy intercepts  200 Europe-bound migrants
The boat was carrying 202 people including 5 women and a minor. Photo / Senegal Military / Others
July 20, 2024

Senegal's military said Saturday that it had intercepted a boat carrying over 200 migrants trying to reach Europe, after nearly 90 died when attempting the dangerous Atlantic crossing earlier this month.

The boat intercepted by the patrol boat in fishing waters near Lompoul in northwest Senegal on Friday was carrying 202 people, including five women and a minor, the military posted on X.

In early July, a boat carrying around 170 people who set off from Senegal capsized off the coast of Mauritania, killing nearly 90 people.

The disaster prompted Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to urge people not to risk the Atlantic Ocean's currents in overcrowded vessels that often are not seaworthy.

Mediterranean surveillance

But the route is increasingly used as authorities step up surveillance in the Mediterranean.

"I once again make a plea to the young: your solution is not to be found in boats," Sonko told a crowd of youths in Saint-Louis.

"The future of the world is in Africa... the only continent that still has the significant scope for progress and growth."

According to the Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras, more than 5,000 people died trying to reach Spain by sea in the first five months of this year, representing the highest daily average toll since it began keeping records in 2007.

SOURCE:AFP
