Sunday, July 21, 2024

0940 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 39,000 as Israel kills 64 more Palestinians

The Israeli army killed 64 more Palestinians in attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll to 38,983 since October 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 89,727 others have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 64 people and injured 105 others in four 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

0645 GMT — Houthis claim strikes on southern Israel, US ship

Yemen's Houthis have said that they carried out strikes targeting southern Israel and a US ship in the Red Sea.

"Our naval operations will not stop unless the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech.

Saree claimed that the group launched an attack targeting "vital areas in Eilat, southern Israel with ballistic missiles, achieving direct hit."

He stated that they also hit the US vessel in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles and drones.

There was no immediate comment from Israel or the US regarding the Houthi claims. This came after Israeli air strikes targeting fuel tanks and a power station in the western Yemeni port city of Al Hudaydah, which killed three people and injured 87 others.

0404 GMT — Israel military says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli military has said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea resort town of Eilat, after Israel bombed a port held by the Houthis.

"The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel," a military statement said, two days after a Houthi drone strike killed one person in Tel Aviv.

06:17 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill ten Palestinians in central Gaza homes

Ten Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes that targeted two houses in central Gaza.

The Al Awda Hospital said in a statement that it received four bodies and several victims who were injured as a result of an Israeli aircraft targeting a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Gaza's Civil Defense also reported via Telegram that six Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli shelling of a house in the Bureij camp.

The exact number of casualties was not specified. It added that teams are working to extract victims from under the rubble.

05:00 GMT — No legitimacy to Washington’s plans for Gaza: Palestine presidency

The Palestinian presidency has said that leaks about Washington discussing plans for Gaza with unnamed parties “will not have any legitimacy” and emphasised that “the priority is to halt the aggression against Gaza.”

Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said in a statement by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, that Israel persists in "its crimes against the Palestinian people and their land, exceeding international legitimacy due to the blind and unjustified support from the American administration, which provides Israel with financial and military aid."

Rudeina said Israel’s presence in Gaza and the occupied West Bank is illegitimate, in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who dismissed an International Court of Justice's advisory opinion on the occupation's illegality and Palestinian self-determination.

