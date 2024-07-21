AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan army 'regains control' of southeastern state
The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) claim to have regained control of the southeastern state of Sennar from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Sudan has experienced deadly war between the army and the paramilitary forces since mid-April 2023. / Photo: TRT Afrika      / Others
July 21, 2024

The Sudanese army on Saturday said it had defeated the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the country's southeastern Sennar state.

The army said in a statement that it captured five combat vehicles and destroyed 16 others.

According to local media reports, RSF's Sennar state's operation commander Abdurrahman al-Bishi was killed in an airstrike by the army.

On July 3, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced the number of displaced persons in Sennar reached 136,130 since June 24.

Intense clashes

Sennar has been witnessing intense clashes between the army and the RSF militia aimed at controlling the major cities in the state, including Singa, Sennar, El Suki, and Dinder.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo over disagreements about integrating the RSF into the army.

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, and clashes have killed nearly 16,000 people and displaced millions.

On March 29, Sudan filed a complaint with the UN Security Council against the United Arab Emirates for allegedly supporting the RSF, a charge the UAE denies.

SOURCE:AA
