A ship carrying over 2,400 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Türkiye reached Sudan, delivering crucial supplies to the war-torn African nation.

The aid package, which includes food, hygiene products, clothing, shelter materials, and medical supplies, was officially handed over to Sudanese authorities in a formal ceremony, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said on Monday in a statement.

Turkish embassy officials in Khartoum, along with representatives from the Sudanese Red Crescent, acting Sudanese foreign minister, acting health minister, acting social development minister, and acting commissioner of the Sudan National Aid Commission attended the handover ceremony.

The aid package, which departed from the Turkish port of Mersin on July 13, includes 1,986 tonnes of food, 160 tonnes of medicine and medical equipment, 128 tonnes of clothing, 90 tonnes of hygiene products, and 44 tonnes of blankets and various shelter materials.

Sudan: Forgotten humanitarian crisis

Sudan continues to face the worst hunger and displacement crisis in the world as a result of 15 months of armed conflicts between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

While the number of people killed in the clashes is estimated to be around 16,000, the death toll is much higher due to the collapse of the health care system in the country in Northeastern Africa.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that since the war began in Sudan in April 2023, over 7.7 million people have been internally displaced.

The IOM noted that more than 2 million people have crossed the border into neighbouring countries, 55% of them minors under the age of 18.

'Worst food insecurity in 20 years'

UNICEF reported that Sudan has the world's largest number of displaced children, with 5 million.

The IOM said 36% of the displaced people are from the capital Khartoum, 20% from South Darfur, and 14% from North Darfur.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said as the situation continues to deteriorate across Sudan, women, children, and entire families are being forced to flee, leaving everything behind.

OCHA reported that Sudan is currently facing the "worst food insecurity in 20 years."

On brink of famine

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised that one in every five people in Sudan is experiencing emergency-level food insecurity amid the ongoing civil war.

"755,000 people are facing catastrophic levels of hunger, while 25.6 million are facing acute levels," he said.

Eatizaz Yousif, Sudan country director for the International Rescue Committee (IRC), said nearly half of the nation requires humanitarian aid due to the ongoing war, and 3 million people are on the brink of famine and could die from starvation.

UNICEF representative in Sudan Mandeep O'Brien said approximately 8.9 million Sudanese children are suffering from acute food insecurity and disease.

'One of worst places for children'

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell underscored that Sudan is "one of the worst places in the world" for children.

Russell noted that millions of Sudanese children are malnourished and unable to attend school.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo over disagreements about integrating the RSF into the army.

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, and clashes have killed nearly 16,000 people and displaced millions.

On March 29, Sudan filed a complaint with the UN Security Council against the United Arab Emirates for allegedly supporting the RSF, a charge the UAE denies.

