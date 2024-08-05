TÜRKİYE
Erdogan slams global silence regarding Israeli massacres in Gaza
World politics is navigating one of its "sharpest turns," says Turkish President Erdogan, pointing to "serious power vacuum" in international system, loss of morality, conscience.
The perpetrators of genocide "should not be at podiums of legislative chambers," but in courtrooms where they will account for their crimes, Erdogan says. / Photo: AA
August 5, 2024

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called attention to mounting problems and pressure in the international system, especially amid Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza.

"World politics is navigating one of its sharpest turns. There is a serious power vacuum in the international system, and we are facing a loss of morality and conscience," Erdogan said on Monday in a speech in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"With the Gaza crisis, the global system has become bankrupt," said Erdogan.

He added that in the face of oppression in Gaza, "which should normally awaken humanity, the UN Security Council remains silent."

Likening Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, Erdogan said those who "applaud" his lies will "never be able to wash off dark stains on their hands for the rest of their lives."

The perpetrators of genocide "should not be at podiums of legislative chambers," but in courtrooms where they will account for their crimes, he added.

'Digital fascism'

President Erdogan has also commented on the double standards of social media platforms.

Pointing to a "digital fascism that cannot even tolerate photos of Palestinian martyrs and bans them instantly, yet markets this as freedom," Erdogan said.

"Social media platforms show great care in adhering to the rules in the US and Europe, but deliberately withhold the same diligence when it comes to Türkiye."

President's criticism came after the Turkish Information and Communication Technologies Authority (TKM) has said it blocked access to Instagram.

Sources familiar with the matter told TRT World that Instagram access was halted due to removing Haniyeh-related content on a national day of mourning, citing "catalogue crimes" behind the decision.

