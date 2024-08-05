SPORTS
Kenya's Chebet wins 5000m gold, Kipyegon disqualified
Kenya's Beatrice Chebet won gold medal in women's 5000m race at the Paris Olympics on Monday.
Kenyan Faith Kipyegon had finished second in 14:29.60 but was later disqualified for obstruction. / Photo: AFP
August 5, 2024

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet won the gold medal in the women's Olympic 5,000 metres in a time of 14 minutes 28.56 seconds on Monday.

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (14:30.61) claimed silver and Italian Nadia Battocletti took bronze in 14:31.64.

Chebet produced a thrilling sprint finish to claim the first medal for her country at the Paris Olympics.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon had finished second in 14:29.60 but was later disqualified for obstruction.

Her silver medal was given to Hassan and the bronze awarded to Battocletti.

SOURCE:Reuters
