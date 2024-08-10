SPORTS
Algeria's Imane Khelif wins gold in women's boxing at Paris 2024
Khelif triumphed with a decisive 5-0 victory over China's Yang Liu at Roland-Garros Stadium.
Boxing - Women's 66kg - Victory Ceremony / Photo: Reuters
August 10, 2024

Algerian Imane Khelif won gold in women's boxing at the Paris Olympics amid gender controversy.

Khelif, 25, was crowned champion after beating Yang Liu from China 5-0 in the 66kg final at Roland-Garros Stadium.

The Algerian national had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after failing a gender eligibility test.

It is Algeria's first gold in women's boxing.

"I’m very happy. For eight years, this has been my dream and I’m now the Olympic champion and gold medalist," said Khelif. "I’ve worked for eight years, no sleep, eight years tired. Now I’m Olympic champion.”

Yang praised Khelif.

"I tried my best, but my opponent was much better. She is an excellent fighter and so strong," said Yang.

Khelif's opening match of the Paris Games was Aug. 1 against Angela Carini, but the Italian boxer abandoned the match after 46 seconds.

After taking a punch to her face, Carini went to the corner and surrendered.

"I wasn't able to finish the match. I felt a strong pain in my nose," Carini said.

After the Algerian boxer's win, Carini apologised for not shaking Khelif's hand.

Khelif respectively eliminated Carini (preliminaries), Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori (quarterfinals), and Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng (semifinals) before beating Yang in the final.

The Paris Games will end Sunday.

SOURCE:AA
