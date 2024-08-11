Algeria expressed concern on Sunday about military activity in southwestern Libya, urging all Libyan parties to act with restraint and prudence.

The Foreign Ministry said Algeria shares the same concerns as the UN regarding military movements in southwestern Libya.

It urged all parties to act with restraint and wisdom to protect their country from the consequences of renewed conflict.

On August 8, Libya's High Council of State expressed concern about recent movements of forces affiliated with Khalifa Haftar in the southwest of the country.

Level of preparedness

Libyan media reported that Libya's Deputy Chief of General Staff, Salah Al-Namroush, issued orders to raise the level of preparedness in the Shuwairif region in the south in anticipation of a possible attack.

The UN Support Mission in Libya also expressed concern on Saturday about military activity in southwestern Libya and urged Libyan parties to exercise restraint.

