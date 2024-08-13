Nigerian star Asake's 'Lungu Boy' album breaks multiple records
Nigerian star Asake's 'Lungu Boy' album breaks multiple records
Lungu Boy' is also now the record holder for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album with 9.2 million streams.
August 13, 2024

Asake's third album, 'Lungu Boy', has not left him disappointed, as the 15-track album has broken several records across streaming platforms.

Nigerian music star Wizkid, British rappers Central Cee and Stormzy, American superstar Travis Scott, and Brazilian singer Ludmila were some of the acts who jumped on the album.

Music charts website Turntable Charts has shared new details of records broken by the 5-day-old album.

Biggest opening day

The album had 5.86 million streams on Spotify Nigeria on its opening day. The record beaks the previous one set by Davido's 'Timeless with 4.91 million streams.

'Lungu Boy' is also now the record holder for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album with 9.2 million streams.

Highest-charting Nigerian album

The second track of the album 'MMS' featuring Wizkid recorded 870,577 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria, which sets a new record on the platform after surpassing the previous 626,000 streams set by Wizkid's 'IDK' feat. Zlatan.

Asake’s latest is also the highest-charting Nigerian album on Apple Music US, where it reached the record for the highest-charting Nigerian album on the platform, jointly held by Burna Boy's 'I Told Them'and Davido's 'Timeless'.

Asake is the first Nigerian artist to have three albums reach No. 1 on Apple Music UK following his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' and sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

'Lungu Boy' is now on its way to breaking the record for the biggest opening week for an album on Spotify Nigeria currently held by Davido's 'Timeless', which garnered 14.4 million streams.

Lungu, as of Day 4, has 13.52 million streams.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us