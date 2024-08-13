Asake's third album, 'Lungu Boy', has not left him disappointed, as the 15-track album has broken several records across streaming platforms.

Nigerian music star Wizkid, British rappers Central Cee and Stormzy, American superstar Travis Scott, and Brazilian singer Ludmila were some of the acts who jumped on the album.

Music charts website Turntable Charts has shared new details of records broken by the 5-day-old album.

Biggest opening day

The album had 5.86 million streams on Spotify Nigeria on its opening day. The record beaks the previous one set by Davido's 'Timeless with 4.91 million streams.

'Lungu Boy' is also now the record holder for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album with 9.2 million streams.

Highest-charting Nigerian album

The second track of the album 'MMS' featuring Wizkid recorded 870,577 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria, which sets a new record on the platform after surpassing the previous 626,000 streams set by Wizkid's 'IDK' feat. Zlatan.

Asake’s latest is also the highest-charting Nigerian album on Apple Music US, where it reached the record for the highest-charting Nigerian album on the platform, jointly held by Burna Boy's 'I Told Them'and Davido's 'Timeless'.

Asake is the first Nigerian artist to have three albums reach No. 1 on Apple Music UK following his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' and sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

'Lungu Boy' is now on its way to breaking the record for the biggest opening week for an album on Spotify Nigeria currently held by Davido's 'Timeless', which garnered 14.4 million streams.

Lungu, as of Day 4, has 13.52 million streams.

