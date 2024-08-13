Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday that Ethiopia and Somalia have made significant progress in ironing out their differences over a port deal that Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland earlier this year.

"I am pleased to announce that the number and extent of issues we discussed has increased significantly compared to the first round," Fidan said at a press conference, accompanied by Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie Amde.

The "Ankara Process" seeks to de-escalate tensions between the eastern African neighbouring countries.

Fidan said the two sides have agreed upon important principles, which will help in future talks.

"We will reconvene in Ankara on the 17th of September for a third round, with the hope of successfully concluding this process."

In early July, the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia held an initial round of direct talks in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Tensions over port deal

Ethiopia, the most populous landlocked country in the world, lost its access to the sea following Eritrea’s de facto independence in 1991 and de jure independence in 1993.

Access to the Red Sea has since remained a critical economic issue for Ethiopia. Tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia have simmered since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed signed a memorandum of understanding with the breakaway region of Somaliland in January.

The memorandum allows Ethiopia access to the sea through Somaliland, and in return, Ethiopia would recognise Somaliland as an independent country.

The statement sparked a significant backlash from Somalia, which condemned it as an infringement on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Somaliland is a breakaway region of Somalia and is not recognised internationally.

On May 8, 2024, the Ethiopian premier’s Special Envoy, Mulatu Teshome Wirtu, accompanied by Ethiopia's Foreign Minister, was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meeting, Ethiopia sought Türkiye’s support regarding its conflict with Somalia. As a trusted intermediary, Türkiye initiated mediation efforts following President Erdogan’s directives.

The international community has commended Türkiye's efforts to establish a sustainable dialogue channel between the parties amidst rising tensions elsewhere in the region.

