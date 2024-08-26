Türkiye has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred today, August 26, in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that took place in Pakistan's Balochistan province today (26 August). We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and convey our condolences to their families," Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Monday.

"Türkiye stands in full solidarity with friendly and brotherly Government and people of Pakistan in fight against terrorism," it added.

One of the deadliest attacks

Terrorists fatally shot 23 passengers in southwestern Balochistan province on Monday morning, after identifying them and taking them from buses, vehicles and trucks in one of the deadliest attacks in southwestern Pakistan.

The killings occurred overnight in Musakhail, a district in Balochistan province, senior police official Ayub Achakzai said on Monday.

The attackers burned at least 10 vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The attack came hours after the BLA terror group warned people to stay away from the highways, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.