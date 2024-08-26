TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Balochistan
Gunmen fatally shot 23 passengers in southwestern Balochistan province on Monday morning, after identifying them and taking them from buses, vehicles and trucks.
Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Balochistan
The attack came hours after the BLA terror group warned people to stay away from the highways. / Photo: AA Archive
August 26, 2024

Türkiye has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred today, August 26, in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that took place in Pakistan's Balochistan province today (26 August). We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and convey our condolences to their families," Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Monday.

"Türkiye stands in full solidarity with friendly and brotherly Government and people of Pakistan in fight against terrorism," it added.

One of the deadliest attacks

Terrorists fatally shot 23 passengers in southwestern Balochistan province on Monday morning, after identifying them and taking them from buses, vehicles and trucks in one of the deadliest attacks in southwestern Pakistan.

The killings occurred overnight in Musakhail, a district in Balochistan province, senior police official Ayub Achakzai said on Monday.

The attackers burned at least 10 vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The attack came hours after the BLA terror group warned people to stay away from the highways, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us