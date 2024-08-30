AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Gabonese leader Nguema marks one year since coup
Crowds gathered to celebrate the end of the 55-year regime and welcome Oligui, who arrived at the parade standing on a military vehicle.
Gabonese leader Nguema marks one year since coup
Oligui deposed president Ali Bongo Ondimba on August 30, 2023. Photo: Reuters  / Others
August 30, 2024

General Brice Oligui Nguema, the transitional president of Gabon, oversaw a military parade and other events on Friday to commemorate the first anniversary of the coup that ousted the Bongo dynasty.

Oligui, 48, who deposed president Ali Bongo Ondimba on August 30, 2023, moments after Bongo was proclaimed the winner in a presidential election, arrived at the parade standing on the back of a military vehicle.

In a speech, Oligui outlined initiatives for economic revitalisation and infrastructure development, acknowledging the challenges faced by the Gabonese people.

"Infrastructure is obsolete and almost non-existent in some provinces, the unemployment rate is very high," Oligui said.

"There are too many evils that overwhelm the Gabonese," the former head of the presidential guard, dressed in his red uniform, said on Friday.

"We decided to put the country under construction, to relaunch economic a ctivity and to promote the creation of wealth by putting in place support and assistance mechanisms," he added.

Presidential elections

He promised to hand power back to civilians next year but hinted at his ambitions for the upcoming presidential elections.

The transitional government has pledged significant investments in infrastructure and social programs, including financial support for provinces, road construction, and youth employment initiatives.

On the anniversary, Oligui inaugurated several transportation projects, including the relaunched national airline, Fly Gabon.

The official celebrations also featured a military parade, a football match, a concert, and a fireworks display.

While the government has made progress in some areas, challenges such as water shortages, electricity cuts, and high living costs persist.

Gabon's reliance on imports and its high poverty rate also continue to be significant concerns.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us