Sunday, September 1, 2024

1120 GMT — Gaza death toll climbs to 40,738 as over 94,150 wounded

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 40,738 people have been killed in the war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The war is now in its eleventh month.

The toll includes 47 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 94,154 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.

0731 GMT — Polio vaccinations under way in Gaza amid Israeli attacks

A polio vaccination campaign has officially begun in Gaza amid Israel's ongoing onslaught, a health official has said.

The campaign was announced after Gaza recorded its first polio case in a quarter of a century last month.

Children aged from one day old to 10 years arrived at the centres to receive the dose as drones flew overhead, said Yasser Shaabane, medical director of al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza.

"There are a lot of drones flying over central Gaza and we hope this vaccination campaign for children will be calm," said Shaabane.

The campaign began at 0600 GMT he said.

0656 GMT — Israeli forces detain six Palestinians, including three women in Hebron

Israeli forces have conducted a series of raids across Hebron, resulting in the detention of six Palestinians, including three women.

According to WAFA, the detention campaign occurred in the city of Hebron and the surrounding towns of Halhul to the north and Yatta to the south.

The sources reported that Israeli troops raided Yatta and detained two residents, including Yamama Ibrahim Hirini, an 18-year-old female student at the Palestine Polytechnic University.

0649 GMT — Hamas blames Israel for death of hostages

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has blamed Israel for the death of hostages.

A Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said that Israel was unwilling to reach a deal and hence is responsible for the death of hostages.

0616 GMT — Israel emergency service says two dead in occupied West Bank 'shooting attack'

Israel's medical emergency service has said a "shooting attack" in the occupied West Bank killed two people and critically wounded another.

Emergency service provider Magen David Adom said its paramedics had "pronounced dead a male and a female, both approximately 30 years old and are evacuating a man in his 50s, in critical condition" from the scene of the attack east of Tarqumiya checkpoint near the city of Hebron.

0608 GMT — Israel identifies six hostage bodies found in Gaza tunnel

The Israeli military has said that it had found the bodies of six hostages in a tunnel in southern Gaza.

Their remains were recovered "from an underground tunnel in the Rafah area" and returned to Israel where they were formally identified, the military said.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the six hostages whose remains had been retrieved were alive when taken captive.

06:34 GMT — Israeli attacks on West Bank devastate Jenin infrastructure

The Israeli army destroyed about 70 percent of the streets and infrastructure in Jenin city in the occupied northern West Bank during its ongoing military offensive for the fourth consecutive day, the local municipality has said.

“The occupying (Israeli) forces have demolished more than 70 percent of the city's streets completely (...) to a depth of approximately one to one-and-half meters, which has led to the destruction of water and sewage networks, as well as communication and electricity cables,” the Palestine news agency Wafa reported, citing Bashir Matahen, the director of Public Relations and Media at the Jenin Municipality.

He noted that “water has been cut off from 80 percent of the city and the entire camp due to the destruction of networks and the inability of technical teams to reach these networks to redirect them to other areas.”

05:42 GMT — Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli air strike near Gaza hospital

Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli airstrike on Saturday evening that targeted the area surrounding the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, but also caused damage to the health facility.

Israeli fighter jets carried out bombing hours after the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the launch of a polio vaccination campaign in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

“An Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of the Baptist Hospital, resulting in casualties and causing damage to the building,” a medical source told Anadolu.

04:52 GMT — German police detain several pro-Palestinian protesters after rally in Berlin

Several pro-Palestine protesters were detained by German police following a protest demonstration in Berlin against Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza, which has claimed over 40,600 lives since October 7 of last year, as well as recent intensified attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of people gathered at Breslauer Square in the Fridenau district to protest Israel's attacks on Palestine and show solidarity with the Palestinians.

Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags marched to Rathaus Steglitz subway station.

04:00 GMT — Four Palestinians injured as Israeli settlers storm Qusra in northern West Bank

Four people were injured Saturday evening when illegal Israeli settlers stormed Qusra, a Palestinian town south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, accompanied by Israeli security officials.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams in Nablus transported four injured people to the hospital.

The injured include “a 27-year-old man shot in the back with live ammunition, a 27-year-old man shot in the leg with live ammunition, a 16-year-old boy hit by a rubber bullet, and a 25-year-old man struck in the chest by a gas canister,” the statement said.

For our live updates from Saturday, August 31, 2024, click here.