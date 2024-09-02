Monday, September 2, 2024

1612 GMT— Britain said it would suspend some arms exports to Israel, citing a "clear risk" that they could be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law.

The announcement follows a review by the foreign ministry into arms sales given concerns about Israel's conduct in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy told parliament that the UK would suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel. He said the partial ban covered items "which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza", including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones.

The ban does not include parts for the F-35 fighter jets, Lammy added.

The foreign minister announced a review looking at the arms sales shortly after Labour swept to power in a landslide general election victory over the Conservatives in July.

1618 GMT — Biden, Harris discuss 'next steps' in hostage release efforts

United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with US negotiators of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal at the White House, during which they discussed the "next steps" in the ongoing efforts, said a statement.

The meeting at the White House Situation Room came after following recovery of the bodies of American Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages in Gaza, which prompted protests against the Netanyahu government this weekend.

In the statement, the presidential mansion said Biden "expressed his devastation and outrage at the murder, and reaffirmed the importance of holding Hamas’s leaders accountable".

According to the statement, Biden and Harris received an update from the American negotiation team "on the status of the bridging proposal" outlined by the US, Qatar, and Egypt.

1551 GMT — Israel won't withdraw from Gaza-Egypt corridor: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

"If we withdraw, we won’t [be able to] return there — not for 42 days and not for 42 years," he said during a cabinet meeting as cited by Israeli Channel 12.

The premier was referring to the first 42-day phase of a proposed Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Hamas. Netanyahu claimed that the Philadelphi Corridor, a demilitarised area on the border between Gaza and Egypt, is a "lifeline" for Hamas.

"We have to stay on the Philadelphi Corridor, it is essential for Israel’s security," he said.

1542 GMT — Ex-Labour leader Corbyn forms parliamentary alliance with 4 independent pro-Gaza MPs

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced the formation of an official parliamentary alliance with four independent MPs, all of whom were elected on pro-Gaza platforms.

The newly formed group, which will not operate as a formal political party, seeks to amplify its influence in the parliament by working collectively on key issues such as austerity, social welfare, and arms sales to Israel.

The alliance includes MPs Shockat Adam, Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, and Iqbal Mohamed, alongside Corbyn, who was re-elected as an independent MP for Islington North after being barred from standing as a Labour candidate in the last general election.

With five members, the group now equals the parliamentary presence of both Reform UK and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and surpasses the Green Party and Plaid Cymru, each of which has four MPs.

In a joint statement, the MPs emphasised their commitment to providing hope in what they described as "a parliament of despair."

1454 GMT — Israeli strike kills two in southern Lebanon: health ministry

An Israeli strike on a vehicle in south Lebanon killed two people, the health ministry said, nearly 11 months after increased violence between the Hezbollah movement and Israel.

The United Nations Force in Lebanon said one of those killed worked for a cleaning company contracted by UNIFIL.

Hezbollah has exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

"The Israeli enemy's strike targeting a car in Naqura left two dead," the health ministry said.

A spokesperson for UNIFIL said "a vehicle driven by an employee of a cleaning company was targeted by a strike on the Tyre-Naqura road," adding that the company was contracted to the peacekeeping force.

1326 GMT — Netanyahu not doing enough to secure prisoner swap deal — Biden

United States President Joe Biden has said that a final deal for the release of captives held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza was very close but that he did not think Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu was doing enough to secure such an agreement.

1258 GMT — Israel court orders end to strike pushing for Gaza hostage deal

An Israeli labour court ordered a halt to a strike called by the country's largest union to support a deal that would secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

"We are issuing a nationwide order to forbid the strike that was launched, stating that the strike must stop today" effective immediately, the Tel Aviv Labour Court said in its ruling seen by AFP, citing the "politically motivated" nature of the strike.

The court ruling came after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich -- a far-right leader who opposes a truce in the war - called on the court to move to ban the strike. The court pointed to a statement by the Histadrut union's chairman to determine the strike was not called for economic reasons.

"We cannot stand by while our children are being murdered in the tunnels in Gaza," the union's chairman Arnon Bar-David said to explain the need for a strike.

1215 GMT — Over 600,000 children in Gaza are deeply traumatised — UN

Over 600,000 children in Gaza are deeply traumatised and living in rubble amid a devastating Israeli offensive, the head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said.

"Boys and girls around the region are going back to UNRWA schools except in Gaza," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X. "They continue to be deprived of learning schooling. Half of them used to be in UNRWA schools."

The Israeli army launched a brutal military offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing more than 40,700, mostly women and children, and injuring over 94,100 others. "The longer children stay out of school, the higher the risk of a lost generation, fueling resentment and extremism," Lazzarini warned.

1214 GMT — Gaza's hepatitis A outbreak omen of deadlier epidemics: experts

Hepatitis A is now among the myriad of threats stalking Palestinians in Gaza, with tens of thousands of cases recorded and top UN officials sounding the alarm over “a frightening increase.”

Experts are warning that the rising incidence of hepatitis A highlights the larger danger of deadlier epidemics in Gaza, where Israel has killed or wounded over 135,000 Palestinians and laid to waste almost all critical infrastructure, including healthcare facilities.

Dr. John Kahler, a retired paediatrician and co-founder of the aid group MedGlobal, witnessed firsthand the destruction in Gaza during two missions there in January and March. "The spread of hepatitis A tells you that the (healthcare) system is flat broken," Kahler told Anadolu.

In such conditions, there are at least a couple of other things that could possibly take root, and these are ones "that will start killing people real quickly," he said.

1019 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers assault Palestinian family in West Bank

A Palestinian family was assaulted by illegal Israeli settlers in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a local activist.

"Settlers stole around 300 sheep belonging to the family near the town of Aqraba in Nablus," Hasan Melihat said in a statement.

One person was injured and transferred to hospital for medical attention, he said.

0955 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza tops 40,786

At least 40,786 Palestinians have been killed and 94,224 wounded in Israel's war on Gaza since October 7, the enclave's health authorities said.

0843 GMT — Flights resume at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after 2-hour hiatus

Flights have resumed at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after a two-hour suspension amid a nationwide strike to pressure the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an immediate ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

The strike was called by Israel’s largest labour union Histadrut following the recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages from southern Gaza.

During the strike, all landings and departures were halted at the airport for two hours.

0812 GMT — Hamas armed wing claims responsibility for two attacks in occupied West Bank

Hamas' armed wing Qassam Brigades have claimed responsibility for two attacks against Israelis in the occupied West Bank, the group said in a statement.

0810 GMT — Polio vaccination campaign in Gaza continues amid Israeli war

A polio vaccination campaign for children under the age of 10 has continued for the second day in central Gaza amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the enclave.

On the first day of the campaign, teams from the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and their partners successfully vaccinated approximately 87,000 children, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

0808 GMT — Ship hit off Yemen's Hodeida: UK agency

Two projectiles have hit a merchant vessel off Yemen's Hodeida governorate, a British maritime security agency said, reporting that the crew was safe and assessing the damage.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the presumed attack in the area where Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have targeted ships they say are linked to Israel, in a campaign since November the group says is in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency, run by Britain's Royal Navy, said a ship reported it was "hit by two unknown projectiles" before "a third explosion occurred nearby".

0750 GMT — Malaysia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Luxon have said they were united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in the 11-month conflict in Gaza and finding a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

"We both are very united in calling for an immediate ceasefire, getting the parties around the negotiating table and finding a two-state solution," Luxon said at a joint press conference.

Luxon is on a three-day visit to Malaysia.

Anwar said prospects for a ceasefire did not look encouraging at present, saying there was a lack of commitment from countries, particularly the United States, who could exert their influence to stop the conflict.

0739 GMT — US considers presenting Israel, Hamas final hostage swap proposal: report

The US is weighing a final proposal for a hostage exchange and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, according to sources cited by Axios.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan informed the families of US hostages held in Gaza that President Joe Biden is considering presenting this proposal later this week.

“President Biden is considering presenting Israel and Hamas a final proposal for a hostage release and ceasefire in Gaza later this week,” Sullivan told the families during a Sunday meeting, according to two well-placed sources cited by Axios.

0729 GMT — Biden, Harris to meet US negotiating team on Gaza hostage deal

Biden will sit down with US negotiators pushing for a hostage-release deal in the Israeli war on Gaza, the White House said, after the deaths of six captives in Gaza, including an American citizen.

Biden's official schedule was revised to make time for the White House meeting, which will also be attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running to succeed him in November's presidential election.

A statement announcing Biden's updated schedule said he and Harris would meet Monday "with the US hostage deal negotiating team following the murder of American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages by Hamas on Saturday, and discuss efforts to drive towards a deal that secures the release of the remaining hostages."

0123 GMT — Israel bombs residential area in Gaza, killing Palestinians

Two civilians were killed and others injured after Israeli forces bombed an apartment in northwest Gaza City, according to Palestine's news agency WAFA.

The Civil Defense reported retrieving two bodies and several injured from the Araj family's apartment on the Jalaa Street.

The death toll later rose to 11 after an airstrike on Safad School in southeast Gaza, which housed displaced people.

Rescue operations continue as more victims remain trapped under the rubble, with the threat of further strikes.

0109 GMT — Saudi foreign minister engages in diplomatic efforts to halt Gaza violence

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held phone discussions Sunday with his counterparts from Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and Gambia on halting the violence in Gaza and supporting Palestinian rights.

Bin Farhan spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about the latest developments on the Palestinian issue, focusing on the efforts of Islamic countries to restore the legitimate rights of Palestine and its people and to enhance coordination to end the violence and Israeli violations.

In talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the focus was on the current situation in the Palestinian territories and the need for immediate action to stop significant Israeli violations, while also supporting the establishment of a secure and stable Palestinian state.

Discussions with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi centred on the urgent need for a cease-fire and backing all Arab and Islamic efforts to achieve a fair and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian people, including the creation of an independent state.

