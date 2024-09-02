Nicolas Jackson has committed his future to Chelsea, signing a contract extension that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

The forward, who joined the Blues from Villarreal in 2023, has extended his initial eight-year deal by two years.

Jackson's impressive debut season at Chelsea saw him score 17 goals in all competitions, including 14 in the Premier League. He was a key contributor to the team's offense, creating numerous chances and providing assists.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, Jackson is expected to continue playing a pivotal role. He has already scored two goals this season, including one in Chelsea's recent draw against Crystal Palace.

Maresca expressed his satisfaction with Jackson's performance and confirmed the contract extension.

Despite being linked with other strikers during the transfer window, Chelsea has shown its commitment to Jackson by offering him a long-term deal.

Maresca emphasised the club's confidence in Jackson's abilities and his positive impact on the team.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.