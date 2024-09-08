AFRICA
Several students wounded in another Kenya school fire
The fire at a girls' school is the second incident in Kenya after at least 21 boys died in an earlier disaster.
The first school fire in central Kenya occurred on Thursday night. Photo: Citizen TV/X / Others
September 8, 2024

Several students were injured after a massive fire broke out at a girls' school in Isiolo town in central Kenya on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists, police spokesperson Resla Onyango confirmed that some students were injured and the dormitory was razed to the ground.

“The fire has been contained, and experts are at the scene for investigations and other procedures,” Onyango added.

This is the second fire disaster affecting schools two days in Kenya, with the first incident leaving at least 21 boys dead and dozens of others missing.

Rescue efforts

Video footage circulating online shows a massive blaze engulfing the dormitory, while the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The Kenya Red Cross said its emergency teams were on the ground to assist in the rescue and recovery efforts.

“Our teams are providing necessary support and assessing the situation,” Red Cross official Isaac Mohammed told Anadolu news agency.

Following the first fire disaster on THursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary school, President William Ruto declared three days of mourning beginning from Monday.

There has a series of school fires in Kenyan boarding schools in recent years, often caused by arson fueled by drug abuse and overcrowding, according to a recent education ministry report.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
