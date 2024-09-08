AFRICA
Zambian troops return home after CAR mission
A cohort of Zambian troops have returned home after a successful peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic.
The 178 troops landed at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport's Zambia Air Force Base in the nation's capital Lusaka on September 7, 2024. / Photo: The Zambia Army  / Others
September 8, 2024

A cohort from the Zambian Battalion number nine (ZAMBATT IX) returned on Saturday to Lusaka after completing a one-year mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) under the UN Multinational Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSCA).

The 178 troops landed at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport's Zambia Air Force Base in the nation's capital of Lusaka, where the military described the mission as being one of real soldiering, accompanied by high levels of professionalism.

Army Col. Gen. for Staff Liyungu Akushanga, who received the troops, said the cohort had demonstrated dedication, resulting in a successful mission to protect civilians.

"I also wish to applaud the troops for maintaining high standards set by previous battalions in the conflict-charged country," he was quoted by Zambia's state television.

Team effort

ZAMBATT IX contingent commander Moses Shapwaya attributed the successful mission to team effort and said the cohort responded to challenges which resulted in creating a safe environment for locals to enjoy free movement and trade.

A ZAMBATT 10 (ZAMBATT X) cohort, meanwhile, has been deployed to the CAR to ensure the safety of civilians, with a special focus on women and children.

SOURCE:AA
