President Azali Assoumani has returned home after the incident, the government spokesperson said.
Comoros President Assoumani wounded in knife attack
Azali Assoumani has served as the President of Comoros in several stints. / Photo: Reuters
September 13, 2024

Comoros President Azali Assoumani was slightly injured in a knife attack on Friday, the archipelago nation's government spokesperson said, adding that the attacker has been taken into custody.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) in Salimani Itsandra, a town just north of the capital Moroni, a local source told Reuters.

"President Azali Assoumani was slightly injured with a knife during the funeral of a great sheikh of the country. His injuries are not serious and he has returned home," government spokesperson Fatima Ahamada told Reuters.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

The source from the town of Salimani Itsandra added that the attacker is a former policeman in his 20s.

In May, Assoumani was sworn in for a fourth term in office following a tense January election which his opponents claim was tainted by voter fraud.

SOURCE:Reuters
